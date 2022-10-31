© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | After the final bow, OSF's Garrett considers this year and the next few

Published October 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
nakati_garrett_osf.jpg

The lights went back on at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this year. The pandemic years wiped the region's biggest theater company off the stage, almost completely.

OSF returned to something like its regular schedule this year, but with a shorter list of plays, lower ticket prices, and some public complaints about the offerings. They range from grousing about the lack of Shakespeare works at a Shakespeare festival to death threats against Artistic Director Nataki Garrett.

Now that there's a pause--all but the Christmas show closed just before Halloween--we sit down with Garrett to talk about this year and the future. There's a determination to build upon the successes and use the problems as opportunities to learn.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team