Tue 8:30 | Watching the numbers as winter comes: health Q&A with Dr. O'Keefe

Published October 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
The masks are far less numerous and the hand sanitizer dispensers are not always refilled quickly, but COVID-19 is still out there. And the recent experiences of other countries--China tops the list--provide cautionary tales that the disease could rise again as winter sets in.

We trimmed back our regular public health visits with Dr. Leona O'Keefe of Jackson County Health and Human Services. But she still visits monthly to field our questions about COVID and other current health concerns.

Ask your question live at 800-838-3760 or email a question in advance to JX@jeffnet.org

