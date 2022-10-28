Mon 9 AM | Nearly a century later, failed train robbery/murder still haunts Southern Oregon

It is often billed as America's last train robbery, but nothing of monetary value was taken. The would-be robbers who stopped a train near Siskiyou Summit in October 1923 ended up empty-handed, but killed four members of the train crew along the way.

The story has long held the attention of the region: the crime was shocking, the murderers were brothers, a huge manhunt failed to find them, and they were finally found and put on trial after several years of searching.

We return to tunnel 13 in a visit with Larry Mullaly of the Southern Oregon Historical Society, who's been researching the event and fielding questions about it for years.

