Mon 9 AM | Nearly a century later, failed train robbery/murder still haunts Southern Oregon

Published October 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
tunnel 13

It is often billed as America's last train robbery, but nothing of monetary value was taken. The would-be robbers who stopped a train near Siskiyou Summit in October 1923 ended up empty-handed, but killed four members of the train crew along the way.

The story has long held the attention of the region: the crime was shocking, the murderers were brothers, a huge manhunt failed to find them, and they were finally found and put on trial after several years of searching.

We return to tunnel 13 in a visit with Larry Mullaly of the Southern Oregon Historical Society, who's been researching the event and fielding questions about it for years.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
