Mon 8 AM | Whistling past the graveyard: the history of our cemeteries
Halloween has arrived, and with it, our ability to see dead people returns. Our ability to TALK about dead people, anyway.
We focus on cemeteries in a visit with Greg Melville, the author of Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries.
Melville talks about American cemeteries through history, focusing on more than a dozen of the notable burial places in the country. There's also an environmental exploration, warranted at a time when we're shifting away from burial and embracing cremation and rethinking how we use land.
We turn over some (head)stones in a chat with the author.