The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Whistling past the graveyard: the history of our cemeteries

Published October 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Halloween has arrived, and with it, our ability to see dead people returns. Our ability to TALK about dead people, anyway.

We focus on cemeteries in a visit with Greg Melville, the author of Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries.

Melville talks about American cemeteries through history, focusing on more than a dozen of the notable burial places in the country. There's also an environmental exploration, warranted at a time when we're shifting away from burial and embracing cremation and rethinking how we use land.

We turn over some (head)stones in a chat with the author.

