© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Ashland rises in defense of Shakespeare Festival's Nataki Garrett

Published October 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett stands inside the Allen Elizabethan Theatre in Ashland, Ore. She recently programmed her first full season but not everyone has embraced her new approach.
Michael Sullivan
/
NPR
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett stands inside the Allen Elizabethan Theatre in Ashland, Ore.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett did not tell many people about OSF hiring a security detail for her, after she received death threats earlier this year.

But Garrett shared the information with a reporter from NPR (which did not share it in advance with JPR), and in late September the news was out there for the world to see. And react.

The theater industry condemned the threats, Ashland City Council members made statements, and racial justice groups urged the council to go further and do more to condemn the threats and protect Garrett and other people of color at OSF.

We explore the situation and the response to it, with Emily Simon and Precious Yamaguchi, Co-chairs of Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Committee.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextOregon Shakespeare Festival
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team