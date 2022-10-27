Fri 8 AM | A catch-up on election procedures as the ballots come back

Once upon a time, the candidates and issues dominated the news about election season. They still do, but there's plenty of attention focused upon the workings of elections these days, thanks largely to Donald Trump and his baseless claims that the last presidential election were stolen.

Elections officials have more of a minefield of opinion to navigate, as a result. Chris Walker is the Jackson County Clerk, and has worked in elections for more than 30 years.

She takes a few minutes out of a busy season to talk about the general conduct of elections, and some changes in laws and procedures for this election.