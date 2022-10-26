© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Master Gardeners brush off the dirt for a little off-season brush-up

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
We had our doubts for a while there, but there's reason to believe winter will actually arrive this year. Which is a good thing, because both gardens and their gardeners need a little seasonal rest. And that's partly to plan for the next growing season.

That is the overall goal of the Jackson County Master Gardener Association's "Winter Dreams, Summer Gardens" symposium, offering a variety of short courses on gardening and related matters, this weekend (October 28-29) and next.

As during the COVID pandemic, classes will be offered via Zoom. We check in with the organizers to get a preview.

