The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Doctor to Doctor explores getting hormones right in menopause

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
angie meeker

The hot flashes are perhaps the best known part, but by no means the only "feature" of menopause. Women's bodies getting out of their fertile years can throw multiple curveballs at their owners, primarily through changes in the body's hormones.

Getting those re-adjusted can take time, but it can be done. And that is the subject of our latest Doctor to Doctor segment, hosted by Rogue Valley physician Dr. Robin Miller.

This time Robin brings in Angie Meeker, a pharmacy doctor (PharmD) who runs Wellness Pharmacy in Medford, a compounding pharmacy. We hear all kinds of ways to adjust dosages, and a wide variety of ways to get hormones into the body.

It might make men squeamish, but that's okay... the next chat is about "male menopause."

