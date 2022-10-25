Wed 9 AM | A writer writes of reading: 'Still No Word From You'

Some of us seem to live in books. We thirst for words laid out by someone else, to hear another voice in our heads. Peter Orner, an acclaimed writer of fiction, is among the people who spend a lot of time reading.

He explores the power of reading in a series of essays and intimate stories that meld his life and writing with that of other writers, collected in the book Still No Word From You. The words were written by his grandfather to his wife about her lack of correspondence, but the phrase goes to that thirst avid readers feel.

The author visits with the JX to share some of his thinking.