The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Know when to fold 'em: a guide to quitting well

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Quit Annie Duke

I just can't quit you is a famous line from a movie, but also a thought many of us have had at one time or another. And it may have held us back from things that would have improved our lives.

Annie Duke holds the exotic-sounding occupational title of decision-making strategist, and she shares some of her knowledge in a new book, Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away.

There may be honor or something in sticking around to the bitter end, but there are plenty of examples of people who scored big time when they just stopped what they were doing, and did something else.

The author tells of some of these in a visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
