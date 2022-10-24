Tue 9 AM | Know when to fold 'em: a guide to quitting well

I just can't quit you is a famous line from a movie, but also a thought many of us have had at one time or another. And it may have held us back from things that would have improved our lives.

Annie Duke holds the exotic-sounding occupational title of decision-making strategist, and she shares some of her knowledge in a new book, Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away.

There may be honor or something in sticking around to the bitter end, but there are plenty of examples of people who scored big time when they just stopped what they were doing, and did something else.

The author tells of some of these in a visit to the JX.