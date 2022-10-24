Tue 8 AM | New group forms to promote swing dancing in Rogue Valley

Complete the phrase in this Ella Fitzgerald song: "it don't mean a thing, if it ain't ____________." Give yourself first prize if you answered "got that swing."

The heyday of swing music is roughly 85 years behind us, but the popularity of the music--and the dances that come with it--endures.

Wendy Tanner is working with some friends to build a regular swing and Lindy Hop scene in the Rogue Valley, with the Ashland Lindy Swing Society.

Tanner visits to talk about the music, the dances, and the plans.