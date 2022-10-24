© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | New group forms to promote swing dancing in Rogue Valley

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
wendy tanner ashland lindy dance society
Wendy Tanner

Complete the phrase in this Ella Fitzgerald song: "it don't mean a thing, if it ain't ____________." Give yourself first prize if you answered "got that swing."

The heyday of swing music is roughly 85 years behind us, but the popularity of the music--and the dances that come with it--endures.

Wendy Tanner is working with some friends to build a regular swing and Lindy Hop scene in the Rogue Valley, with the Ashland Lindy Swing Society.

Tanner visits to talk about the music, the dances, and the plans.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
