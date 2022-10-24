© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Facing a longer, hotter future: a visit with high school climate activists

Published October 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT
Ashland High School Climate Club

You'll see people of all ages demanding action to curb climate change, but some of the loudest voices belong to younger people. And why not? They will spend more of their lives dealing with the impacts of a warming planet, and have found several avenues to express their displeasure.

Anya Moore and Te Maia Wiki are two students at Ashland High School taking part in climate action demonstrations.
There's an additional wrinkle for Te Maia Wiki, part of a worldwide movement of indigenous youth to urge climate action.

The students visit with writer Barbara Cervone, who has worked closely with them.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team