Tue 8 AM | Facing a longer, hotter future: a visit with high school climate activists

You'll see people of all ages demanding action to curb climate change, but some of the loudest voices belong to younger people. And why not? They will spend more of their lives dealing with the impacts of a warming planet, and have found several avenues to express their displeasure.

Anya Moore and Te Maia Wiki are two students at Ashland High School taking part in climate action demonstrations.

There's an additional wrinkle for Te Maia Wiki, part of a worldwide movement of indigenous youth to urge climate action.

The students visit with writer Barbara Cervone, who has worked closely with them.