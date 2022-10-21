Mon 9 AM | Finding the Klamath Mountains on a map, and understanding their uniqueness

You can find the Siskiyou Mountains on the map, and probably the Coast Range, as well, but can you find the Klamath Mountains?

Trick question; the Siskiyous and the Coast Mountains of Southern Oregon are both parts of the Klamaths.

Think of it as comparable to the Front Range and the Wasatch Mountains both being part of the Rockies.

The confusion about the Klamath Mountains and their location and ecosystems figures prominently in the creation of The Klamath Mountains: A Natural History.

A roster of writers who know the Klamaths well make contributions about the mountains, the animals, the plants, and more. Editors Justin Garwood and Michael Kauffmann oversee the effort, and they are our guests on the JX.