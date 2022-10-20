Fri 9 AM | Celebrating our small parts, in 'Song of the Cell'

Sure, we can replace hips and knees and eye lenses and more. But think small if you want to understand medical successes, because science has been able to effect change right down to the level of the cells in our bodies, and frequently smaller than that.

It was quite an accomplishment, figuring out that all organisms (above the single-celled) are made up of many little bitty parts. Physician and Pulitzer-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee takes us down to that level of existence for his latest book The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human.

New human? Well, sure... when we understand the building blocks, we can build new structures, right? We learn this and more in our visit with the author.