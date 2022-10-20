Fri 8:30 | Savor celebrates foods you can find without gardening

Autumn is approaching its peak, and there's plenty to eat. Farms and gardens are still harvesting their goods, and not everything takes on a pumpkin-spice flavor. We celebrate food and its preparation in our monthly Savor segment, produced by food stylist Will Smith.

This month Will connects us with Lisa Rose, an herbalist skilled in finding food that people did not grow deliberately. She wrote a book on the subject, The Urban Forager.

We get tips on what to look for and where, and Will offers his recipe incorporating some of the items Lisa Rose can guide us to.