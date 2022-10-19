© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Around the world with young pianist Zheyu Jiang, coming to Ashland

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Alexander Tutunov has thrilled audiences for years with his prowess at the piano. But he's a generous performer, and so hosts a concert series featuring other musicians on the stage at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University.

Next up in the Tutunov Piano Series is Zheyu (Crystal) Jiang, who has already impressed audiences around the world, and is still attending school, at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.

She takes the stage for a concert Friday night (October 21) in Ashland, and visits with us in advance to talk about playing and learning and traveling and all that she does.

