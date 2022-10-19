© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores what was and is in Lincoln Heights, Weed

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Mill Fire Lincoln Heights Weed CA

The city of Weed is located where it is partly because of the strong winds in the area; they make it easy to dry lumber in a place where the timber industry still thrives. But the winds have also been a in factor in two major fires, including last summer's Mill fire.

The roughly 100 homes that burned were mostly in Lincoln Heights, originally home to many Black mill workers who came to Weed from the South. We take up the Lincoln Heights story in this month's edition of Underground History, our joint venture with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

SOULA's Chelsea Rose brings Mark Oliver, who has done great research into Black workers in Northern California. He's joined by Al Bearden, who is from Lincoln Heights.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextUnderground History
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team