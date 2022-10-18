© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | How public health gets short shrift in a country that spends big on health care

Published October 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
michael stein me vs us

It seems to be at the heart of a lot of issues we discuss in society today: the individual's needs contrasted with the needs of all people. It's an issue in health, too.

Our country spends big on health care for people, more than $11,000 per person. But the amount we spend on public health is way behind, at less than $300 per person. It's the difference between caring for a person who HAS a disease and taking measures to prevent MANY people from getting that disease.

Michael Stein is both a primary care physician and a public health advocate who lights up both parts of his job and brain in the book Me vs. Us: A Health Divided. Listen as we explore the current allocation of resources, and what might be achieved by changing it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
