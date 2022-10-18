Wed 9 AM | How public health gets short shrift in a country that spends big on health care

It seems to be at the heart of a lot of issues we discuss in society today: the individual's needs contrasted with the needs of all people. It's an issue in health, too.

Our country spends big on health care for people, more than $11,000 per person. But the amount we spend on public health is way behind, at less than $300 per person. It's the difference between caring for a person who HAS a disease and taking measures to prevent MANY people from getting that disease.

Michael Stein is both a primary care physician and a public health advocate who lights up both parts of his job and brain in the book Me vs. Us: A Health Divided. Listen as we explore the current allocation of resources, and what might be achieved by changing it.