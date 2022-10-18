Wed 8 AM | A key Oregon Senate race: Jeff Golden's vision

One race for the state legislature in Southern Oregon is garnering more attention than some others because it features a pair of candidates with high visibility and name recognition.

Oregon Senate District 3 is currently represented by Jeff Golden, a Democrat who's been on the political scene for decades. He is opposed by Republican Randy Sparacino, in his first term as Medford's mayor, and previously the city's police chief.

We invited both candidates to share their thinking on the job and the issues. Jeff Golden accepted first, and we visit with him in the studio. Randy Sparacino's turn comes on Friday, October 21st.