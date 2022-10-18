Wed 8:30 | Hyper-local air quality monitors deployed in the Rogue Valley

We get used to checking the AQI--Air Quality Index--data on smoky days in our region, which can be many in a heavy fire year. But the official monitors are generally miles apart, and so do not provide a lot of detail on places in between.

If Medford is Moderate and Talent is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, what does that mean for Phoenix? Two groups concerned about smoke effects on public health, Beyond Toxics and Unete Oregon Rogue Valley, are teaming up to install hyper-local air quality monitors.

The Purple Air monitors should fill in some of the gaps on the official AQI maps. Paige Hopkins from Beyond Toxics talks to us about the project and its goals.