© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Hyper-local air quality monitors deployed in the Rogue Valley

Published October 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw (91).jpg

We get used to checking the AQI--Air Quality Index--data on smoky days in our region, which can be many in a heavy fire year. But the official monitors are generally miles apart, and so do not provide a lot of detail on places in between.

If Medford is Moderate and Talent is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, what does that mean for Phoenix? Two groups concerned about smoke effects on public health, Beyond Toxics and Unete Oregon Rogue Valley, are teaming up to install hyper-local air quality monitors.

The Purple Air monitors should fill in some of the gaps on the official AQI maps. Paige Hopkins from Beyond Toxics talks to us about the project and its goals.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team