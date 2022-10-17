Tue 9 AM | Eugene author writes YA novel about Down Syndrome family

Eugene's Melissa Hart worked as a special education teacher after growing up with a brother with Down Syndrome. So it's no surprise that her second novel is about a girl growing up with a brother with Down Syndrome, a brother who wants to be a YouTube fashion celebrity.

The character's name is Daisy Woodward, but she is bullied for her lisp and called "Daisy Woodworm." Her odyssey to fulfill her brother's dream and get herself out of trouble with her parents is told in Daisy Woodworm Changes the World.

Melissa Hart spends some time talking about the subject matter and the writing of novels for younger readers.