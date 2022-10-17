© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Eugene author writes YA novel about Down Syndrome family

Published October 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Daisy Wormwood changes the world

Eugene's Melissa Hart worked as a special education teacher after growing up with a brother with Down Syndrome. So it's no surprise that her second novel is about a girl growing up with a brother with Down Syndrome, a brother who wants to be a YouTube fashion celebrity.

The character's name is Daisy Woodward, but she is bullied for her lisp and called "Daisy Woodworm." Her odyssey to fulfill her brother's dream and get herself out of trouble with her parents is told in Daisy Woodworm Changes the World.

Melissa Hart spends some time talking about the subject matter and the writing of novels for younger readers.

