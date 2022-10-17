© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | 'End of the World' in a puppet show

Published October 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
puppeteers for fears

It's not just that we know and like Josh Gross, the producer of our monthly Rogue Sounds segment. It's also that Josh has many other talents, including a gift for writing for puppets. That's right, puppets... Josh heads up the group Puppeteers for Fears, which performs puppet shows around the region, delighting and occasionally scaring audiences.

The latest offering from the group is The Cabaret at the End of the World, with performances starting tomorrow (October 19th), followed by Brookings and Ashland.

Josh Gross joins us for a preview of the work, along with Alyssa Matthews, longtime group member and co-director of the show.

