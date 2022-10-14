© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Bobby Kennedy's life and death told in a new book for children

Published October 14, 2022 at 9:35 AM PDT
The sense of loss was so strong, but it was so long ago. How communicate to a young person today the importance of Robert F. Kennedy, and the suddenness of his death by assassination? RFK's death was one incident in a violent year--1968--that also featured the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Deborah Wiles focuses on Kennedy in a book for children, Bobby: A Story of Robert F. Kennedy. The central story is a grandfather explaining Kennedy's life and work to a grandchild, as Kennedy's funeral train approaches.

We talk to the author about the telling of Kennedy's story to generations born well after his death.

