Mon 9 AM | Bobby Kennedy's life and death told in a new book for children

The sense of loss was so strong, but it was so long ago. How communicate to a young person today the importance of Robert F. Kennedy, and the suddenness of his death by assassination? RFK's death was one incident in a violent year--1968--that also featured the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Deborah Wiles focuses on Kennedy in a book for children, Bobby: A Story of Robert F. Kennedy. The central story is a grandfather explaining Kennedy's life and work to a grandchild, as Kennedy's funeral train approaches.

We talk to the author about the telling of Kennedy's story to generations born well after his death.