Fri 8 AM | Court rules California's Endangered Species Act can protect bees

While the federal Endangered Species Act reigns supreme, there are some states that have their own versions of the act.

And the California Supreme Court recently took up a challenge to the state's law, deciding that yes, bees can be protected by the state act even if the federal law has not offered protections.

The ruling is a relief to the Portland-based Xerces Society, which works to protect bees and other invertebrate animals. Sarina Jepsen is the Endangered Species Director for Xerces and our guest.