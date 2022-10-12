Thu 8:30 | Fall TV and more, in Signals & Noise for October

Fall arrived, and new TV shows with it. Things are not quite like they were in the days when the broadcast networks dominated, but there's plenty of new stuff to consume and talk about. And we do just that in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics in media: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Assistant Professor Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein.

Listen for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.