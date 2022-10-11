© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Immigrant teacher urges success upon her immigrant students in a new book

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
If only you knew Emily Francis

When Emily Francis arrived in the United States from Guatemala at age 15, she had only a sixth-grade education herself. But she added to it, and worked hard, and ended up a teacher herself.

Four years ago she was featured on Ellen Degeneres's talk show for her efforts to teach English and more to immigrants who came behind her.

Now Francis is an author, putting her hopes and dreams for her students into a series of letters to them, contained in the book If You Only Knew.

We visit with the teacher about her own path, and what she says to encourage young people who follow it.

