Wed 8 AM | Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 2: Tina Kotek

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
tina kotek

Our normally binary races for major offices got a major twist in Oregon this year when Betsy Johnson entered the race for Oregon Governor as an independent. Her presence means there are three women running to succeed Kate Brown: Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Republican Christine Drazan.

We invited all three to spend time outlining their vision for the state, and we feature those interviews all in a row... in the same time slot on successive days.

Tina Kotek, the former House Speaker, is up here, talking about homelessness, crime, and other concerns of Oregonians, and how she would address them as governor.

