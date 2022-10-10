© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Civil rights and the camera connect in 'The Prophetic Lens'

Published October 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
Phil Allen, Jr, The Prophetic Lens: The Camera and Black Moral Agency from MLK to Darnella Frazier

Emmett Till lying dead in his coffin is a fact. Emmett Till's bruised body photographed in that coffin is a story, and one that helped change our country.

Photographs and films have been pivotal in advancing the cause of civil rights for all in America; George Floyd's murder by police might have come and gone without the excruciating video of that murder.

Phil Allen, Jr, who focuses on the intersection of ethics, race, and culture, takes us further into examples in his book The Prophetic Lens: The Camera and Black Moral Agency from MLK to Darnella Frazier. Frazier is the recorder of the Floyd video.

From the author's visit, we learn how recording and reporting turn the corner into prophecy.

