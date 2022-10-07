Mon 9 AM | Indigenous author makes plea for humans 'Becoming Kin'

For most of the population of the United States, the connection to North America starts just a few generations ago. In essence, most of us come from immigrant families, unless we are descended from Native American people.

Patty Krawec is from indigenous roots, and has spent plenty of time thinking and writing about the people who were here, the people who traveled here, and the mess that resulted when cultures collided. In her book Becoming Kin, Krawec makes a central point of the human connection we all share, despite the recent histories of our families.

The book is subtitled An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future, a plea to remember how we got here, but to forge a new way ahead.

The author visits to add details to her story, and what she hopes is a new human story.