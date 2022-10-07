© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Indigenous author makes plea for humans 'Becoming Kin'

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Patty Krawec Becoming Kin

For most of the population of the United States, the connection to North America starts just a few generations ago. In essence, most of us come from immigrant families, unless we are descended from Native American people.

Patty Krawec is from indigenous roots, and has spent plenty of time thinking and writing about the people who were here, the people who traveled here, and the mess that resulted when cultures collided. In her book Becoming Kin, Krawec makes a central point of the human connection we all share, despite the recent histories of our families.

The book is subtitled An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future, a plea to remember how we got here, but to forge a new way ahead.

The author visits to add details to her story, and what she hopes is a new human story.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team