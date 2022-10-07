Mon 8 AM | Using ecosystems as a model for healing economic systems

Given a chance, the Earth can heal itself. The planet has some remarkable recuperative powers, especially when it comes to ecosystems regenerating after environmental damage.

John Giordanengo draws inspiration from the Earth's ecosystems, and wrote a book about following the planetary pattern, Ecosystems as Models for Restoring our Economies.

He'll discuss the concepts in the book in a pair of appearances in the region, Tuesday October 11th in Yreka and Thursday October 13th at Southern Oregon University.

We grab John Giordanengo for a preview of his presentation and an overview of his vision.