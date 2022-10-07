© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8:30 | Applegate Valley home to a new Vision Plan

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
greater applegate

Oregon's Applegate Valley is beautiful and vibrant, home to thousands of people across two counties. And there's not a single city government in the entire valley.

So creating a vision for the community took a little more work, and A Greater Applegate rose to the challenge. With plenty of input from the various communities within the valley, AGA crafted the Applegate Valley Vision plan, a document that brings the hopes and dreams and concerns of Applegaters into a framework for the future.

We get details on the plan in a visit with AGA Executive Director Seth Kaplan and Megan Fehrman, Director of Vision Strategy for the organization.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
