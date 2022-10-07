Mon 8:30 | Applegate Valley home to a new Vision Plan

Oregon's Applegate Valley is beautiful and vibrant, home to thousands of people across two counties. And there's not a single city government in the entire valley.

So creating a vision for the community took a little more work, and A Greater Applegate rose to the challenge. With plenty of input from the various communities within the valley, AGA crafted the Applegate Valley Vision plan, a document that brings the hopes and dreams and concerns of Applegaters into a framework for the future.

We get details on the plan in a visit with AGA Executive Director Seth Kaplan and Megan Fehrman, Director of Vision Strategy for the organization.

