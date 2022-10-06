Thu 9:40 | Josh Gross stops in with Rogue Sounds for October

October is here, is EVERYTHING eligible for a pumpkin spice upgrade? Not the music. Let the sounds ring out, and let us talk about who's coming to play them.

We feature a handful of contemporary musical acts in our monthly roundup, Rogue Sounds. Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety. Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting in the rest of October.