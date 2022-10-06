© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Southern Oregon University confronts financial realities, seeks different pathway

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
SOU President Rick Bailey
SOU President Rick Bailey

Higher education is expensive in the United States, and shows no sign of getting less so. And public institutions in particular have to deal with rising costs and falling financial support from state government.

Southern Oregon University President Rick Bailey says it's time to get off that train.

Bailey acknowledges the realities of public higher education and the coming dip in the numbers of high school graduates. But he says there are ways SOU could do things differently, take advantage of available money, and create a model for other schools to emulate.

Bailey shares news of his efforts to stabilize SOU's finances in a visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
