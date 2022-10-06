Fri 9 AM | Southern Oregon University confronts financial realities, seeks different pathway

Higher education is expensive in the United States, and shows no sign of getting less so. And public institutions in particular have to deal with rising costs and falling financial support from state government.

Southern Oregon University President Rick Bailey says it's time to get off that train.

Bailey acknowledges the realities of public higher education and the coming dip in the numbers of high school graduates. But he says there are ways SOU could do things differently, take advantage of available money, and create a model for other schools to emulate.

Bailey shares news of his efforts to stabilize SOU's finances in a visit to the JX.