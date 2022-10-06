© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8 AM | Songs and dances and masks and spookiness: First Friday Arts for October

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
School is in full swing, the air is cooler, and Halloween is on the way. There's a lot to like about October, and a wide range of choices of local entertainment to sample.

We test the waters of the regional arts scene in our monthly First Friday Arts segment. Think of it as an audio First Friday Art Walk, a series of phone visits with people putting on events in music and performing and visual arts in the coming weeks.

If you're sitting on information about an arts event, call while the segment is live: 800-838-3760. And if you want to receive the monthly email notifications of First Friday Arts, send a note to JX@jeffnet.org.

