Fri 8:40 | Ashland author makes a children's picture book about adoption

Ashland author makes a children's picture book about adoption

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Whistling for Angela Robin Heald

Adoption was once a secretive affair in our country, with records sealed and adoptees often denied information about their birth families. Not only is that seldom true any longer, but there are even books to help children understand adoption.

Ashland author Robin Herskowitz Heald teamed up with artist Peggy Collins for a picture book about a young boy welcoming a new sister into the family.

Whistling for Angela frames the current reality of most adoptions: that they involve the child and two families, birth and adoptive.

Robin Health visits with details of the book and her purpose in writing it.

