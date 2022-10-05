© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8 AM | Variety and diversity in the music and the players" The Sphinx Virtuosi

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
sphinx virtuosi

A white man with a powdered wig has long been the standard image of the composer of "classical" music. We've talked to many people who play that kind of music about their disdain for the pigeonholing of their work as "classical," and disdain for the wig.

The Sphinx Virtuosi is at the point of that spear, bringing together top-flight Black and Latinx musicians in the performance of pieces by composers of many colors and genders. And the group plays Ashland on Friday (October 7th), in a concert through the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University at SOU Music Recital Hall, 450 S Mountain Ave Ashland.

Free live stream: https://youtu.be/A9joPlWBuNE

We assemble representatives from the group to give a preview of the concert.

