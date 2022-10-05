© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Taking lessons on sexual aggression from the relatives--the distant relatives

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Bonobo Sisterhood

If we are serious about getting society to a place where females do not fear sexual aggression from males, we might consider the example set by our cousins.

Not our human cousins; think bigger: to bonobos, the chimpanzee-like apes whose females guard each other from sexual coercion.

Diane Rosenfeld, a lawyer and expert on gender violence at Harvard University, explores the example in the book The Bonobo Sisterhood: Revolution Through Female Alliance.

We sit with the author for an overview of the book and its implications.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
