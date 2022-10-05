© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | SO Pride gears up for weekend of Pride events

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw (90).jpg

Events celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their allies have become commonplace in America. But a quick look at other countries--say, Serbia, on September 11th--reminds us that a large chunk of society was oppressed for a long time.

Southern Oregon Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ people being out of the closet and proud in a series of events through the coming weekend.

Gina DuQuenne, SOPride Founder and President and Ashland City Councilor, returns to talk up the plans.

She is joined by Johanna Pardo, the event coordinator.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
