Thu 8:30 | SO Pride gears up for weekend of Pride events

Events celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their allies have become commonplace in America. But a quick look at other countries--say, Serbia, on September 11th--reminds us that a large chunk of society was oppressed for a long time.

Southern Oregon Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ people being out of the closet and proud in a series of events through the coming weekend.

Gina DuQuenne, SOPride Founder and President and Ashland City Councilor, returns to talk up the plans.

She is joined by Johanna Pardo, the event coordinator.

