Wed 9 AM | Scrapping the longstanding household roles, in favor of 'Equal Partners'

He works full time, and so does she. They're both tired at the end of the working day, and yet plow into the work of raising the kids and keeping house. But then why is he sitting in front of the TV watching football while she's moving the laundry from the washer to the dryer?

Because women still do the majority of the housekeeping and child-rearing in our culture. Only 6% of American women said their male partners do more work, in a poll from last year.

Gender expert Kate Mangino shows the way to balance the numbers, in her book Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home. Hear the author's thoughts on aiming for a true equal partnership.

