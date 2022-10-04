© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Of fishers and feds: conservation groups sue to list West Coast fishers

Published October 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
fisher

Like a lot of creatures, the West Coast Fisher is not as abundant as it once was. The furry mustelid (like a weasel; it's not a "fisher cat") was proposed for Endangered Species Act protection years ago, and the federal government agreed the protection was needed.

But then the feds opted just to protect the fisher population in the southern Sierra Nevada, instead of across the entire range the animal inhabits. The Center for Biological Diversity, Environmental Protection Information Center, and Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center beg to differ, and do so in a lawsuit filed in mid-September.

We get some specifics on fisher numbers, and challenges to them, from Noah Greenwald at CBD, George Sexton from KS Wild, and Thom Wheeler from EPIC.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team