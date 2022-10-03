© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | Taking our temperature with a new COVID-n-health Q&A

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
COVID has receded as a health concern, but for the moment, or for forever? We've had several false starts in being "free of COVID."

So over time, we've kept a regular appointment with Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe, who joins for a health-and-COVID Q&A. We HAVE scaled back to monthly now, which is a sign of progress.

Ask your question by phone or email, 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Cool weather concerns, new vaccines, monkeypox... all fair game.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
