Mon 9 AM | How green power can be a rural thing, too

One of the knocks on rural areas is that new ideas come later to the countryside and the small towns.

When it comes to green energy, L. Michelle Moore says there's no point or need to wait. Moore held a key sustainability position in the Obama White House, and now she runs a nonprofit that boosts energy efficiency and access to clean power.

She offers a guide for places outside the cities to tap into the green energy boom, in her book Rural Renaissance: Revitalizing America’s Hometowns through Clean Power. Michelle Moore pays a visit to lay out the vision for clean power in the countryside.