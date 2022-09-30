© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | How green power can be a rural thing, too

Published September 30, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
rural renaissance l. michelle moore

One of the knocks on rural areas is that new ideas come later to the countryside and the small towns.

When it comes to green energy, L. Michelle Moore says there's no point or need to wait. Moore held a key sustainability position in the Obama White House, and now she runs a nonprofit that boosts energy efficiency and access to clean power.

She offers a guide for places outside the cities to tap into the green energy boom, in her book Rural Renaissance: Revitalizing America’s Hometowns through Clean Power. Michelle Moore pays a visit to lay out the vision for clean power in the countryside.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
