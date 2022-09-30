Mon 8 AM | Oscar-winning short film about loss and renewal now a graphic novel

There's some sadness in the story, but plenty of hope as well... the animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You" won an Oscar.

And if you didn't want to sit in front of a screen experiencing the powerful emotions of the work, you can do it without a screen now. The story is now in graphic novel form, led by the same creative team that put out the movie.

Michael Govier and Will McCormack co-wrote and co-directed the film about parents who have lost a child, and the child's efforts from the afterlife to help them heal. Youngran Nho is the illustrator.

Michael Govier pays a visit to talk about the project, both in cinematic and readable forms.