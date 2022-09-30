© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Oscar-winning short film about loss and renewal now a graphic novel

Published September 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
If-Anything-Happens-I-Love-You.png

There's some sadness in the story, but plenty of hope as well... the animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You" won an Oscar.

And if you didn't want to sit in front of a screen experiencing the powerful emotions of the work, you can do it without a screen now. The story is now in graphic novel form, led by the same creative team that put out the movie.

Michael Govier and Will McCormack co-wrote and co-directed the film about parents who have lost a child, and the child's efforts from the afterlife to help them heal. Youngran Nho is the illustrator.

Michael Govier pays a visit to talk about the project, both in cinematic and readable forms.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team