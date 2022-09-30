© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Things that go bump in the car: The Squeaky Wheel answers car questions

Published September 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
squeaky wheel

Are we done with dust, now or soon? Summer offers a series of challenges to our vehicles, and now that fall is here, there's (we hope) a new set.

So we reach out once a month and share stories and questions about things that go wrong with our favorite cars and trucks. Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.

In the segment, The Squeaky Wheel, we discuss vehicle care and repair, and invite calls and emails from the public about automotive oddities (and success stories).

Join in with your question or story. 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSqueaky Wheel
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team