Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Making a scientific and societal point with 'The Bearded Lady Project'

It's not just that most of the paleontologists in movies are white men, it's also that people IN certain sciences still have narrow visions of the people in their fields.

Time to break out the disguise kit. That's what Ellen Currano and Lexi Jamieson Marsh did, putting beards on women scientists and taking pictures and video of them.

The Bearded Lady Project is an eye-opener on several levels, forcing viewers to consider the stereotypes they possess.

Among the outputs of the project is a book, The Bearded Lady Project: Challenging the Face of Science.

Creators Currano and Marsh joined us to describe the project and the effect it has on people.