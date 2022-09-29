© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Making a scientific and societal point with 'The Bearded Lady Project'

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Bearded Lady Project

It's not just that most of the paleontologists in movies are white men, it's also that people IN certain sciences still have narrow visions of the people in their fields.

Time to break out the disguise kit. That's what Ellen Currano and Lexi Jamieson Marsh did, putting beards on women scientists and taking pictures and video of them.

The Bearded Lady Project is an eye-opener on several levels, forcing viewers to consider the stereotypes they possess.

Among the outputs of the project is a book, The Bearded Lady Project: Challenging the Face of Science.

Creators Currano and Marsh joined us to describe the project and the effect it has on people.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
