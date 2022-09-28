© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: a child of 'model minority' writes of 'Minor Feelings'

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Cathy Hong Park Minor Feelings

Being told often that you are a member of a minority group in America can have an effect over time, something of a grinding-down of the soul.

Cathy Park Hong calls those "minor feelings," something she's experienced a lot growing up as an Asian American.

She lets the stuff on the inside out in a book of essays, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. There's some history, there's some cultural criticism, there's anger, and there's humor, too.

Cathy Park Hong joined us in 2020, and we revisit the interview here.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
