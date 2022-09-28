Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: a child of 'model minority' writes of 'Minor Feelings'
Being told often that you are a member of a minority group in America can have an effect over time, something of a grinding-down of the soul.
Cathy Park Hong calls those "minor feelings," something she's experienced a lot growing up as an Asian American.
She lets the stuff on the inside out in a book of essays, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. There's some history, there's some cultural criticism, there's anger, and there's humor, too.
Cathy Park Hong joined us in 2020, and we revisit the interview here.