Thu 8:30 | So many museums, so little time: 'The Art of Europe'

Do things when you travel that you don't or can't do at home. That's been the consistent advice of Rick Steves, who has built something of a travel empire delivering European tours and travel information to public media consumers.

His latest TV venture is a six-part series Art of Europe, featuring some of the great works to be found on the other side of the Atlantic. Think of the possibilities: the works range from ancient Greece to the wall art of Banksy.

Rick Steves returns to the JX to talk about his latest venture.