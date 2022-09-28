© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | So many museums, so little time: 'The Art of Europe'

Published September 28, 2022
Rick Steves Art of Europe

Do things when you travel that you don't or can't do at home. That's been the consistent advice of Rick Steves, who has built something of a travel empire delivering European tours and travel information to public media consumers.

His latest TV venture is a six-part series Art of Europe, featuring some of the great works to be found on the other side of the Atlantic. Think of the possibilities: the works range from ancient Greece to the wall art of Banksy.

Rick Steves returns to the JX to talk about his latest venture.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
