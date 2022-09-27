© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Holocaust survivor writes to honor the children who did not make it

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Daughter of Auschwitz Tova Friedman

Tova Friedman was not quite six years old when she and her mother were sent to a Nazi death camp. And that was after she and her family had survived life in a Jewish ghetto and a German labor camp.

Friedman says she has a responsibility to tell the world of the Holocaust, because so many other children died. Her memoir is The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope.

Friedman, now 84 and a resident of New Jersey, visits to talk about the rough start to her life, and her memories of those years.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
