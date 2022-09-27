Wed 9 AM | Holocaust survivor writes to honor the children who did not make it

Tova Friedman was not quite six years old when she and her mother were sent to a Nazi death camp. And that was after she and her family had survived life in a Jewish ghetto and a German labor camp.

Friedman says she has a responsibility to tell the world of the Holocaust, because so many other children died. Her memoir is The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope.

Friedman, now 84 and a resident of New Jersey, visits to talk about the rough start to her life, and her memories of those years.