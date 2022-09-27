© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Sondheim celebration at SOU

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Anthony de Mare Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim died nearly a year ago, but his work in musical theater lives on. And may for a long time; few people have turned out a body of work of such size and widespread admiration.

The songs of the late composer are celebrated in a concert coming to Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University (September 29th), LIAISONS: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano.

Anthony de Mare is the performer. He visits with the JX to talk about his work on the piano, and the business of interpreting Sondheim's work.

