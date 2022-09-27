© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Is it fall YET? Gardening Q&A back for another round

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
master gardener q&a.jpg

If you tend a garden or even have a neighbor who does, you may still be knee-deep in tomatoes and zucchini. Or, alternately, you may be ankle-deep in the bugs that ate your plants before you could.

We talk about gardening successes and failures--we certainly learn from those--with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season.

What's your gardening issue or question? Call live at 800-838-3760 or email: JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMaster gardeners
